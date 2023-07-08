20-year-old suspect arrested for kidnapping in Rivers

828 828

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, said the command under his watch arrested 20-year-old Buchi David for alleged kidnapping and rescued a kidnapped victim.

Following this, Police recovered one locally fabricated, cut-to-size gun, six cartridges and Nigerian Army camouflage.

The CP said that on June 30, 2023 at about 11:10pm while on Metro Patrol along King Perekule Junction/Playhouse GRA, Port Harcourt, following a tip-off, operatives intercepted and rescued the victim of a kidnapping case reported to the Command.

Emeka said: “The victims narrated that one of their friends was kidnapped and taken away by the hoodlums who were operating in a carton-coloured Lexus RX 350 Jeep after shooting at their vehicle’s tyre.

“Pieces of 7.62mm empty shell and one iPhone belonging to the victim were recovered.

“On Thursday, which is the 6th of July, at about 6pm, acting on credible information, operatives trailed and tracked down the kidnappers at their hideout along King Perekule GRA, Port Harcourt.

“The victim was rescued unhurt in a bush at Ozuoha in Ikwere Local Government Area.

“One suspect, Buchi David, a native of Aka Community Oguta LGA in Imo State, was arrested.

“Effort is being made to arrest the fleeing suspects, while the investigation is ongoing.”

In another development operatives from the Rivers State Police Command on June 30, 2023 at about 3pm, acting on credible information that there were cult-related activities going on along Hospital Road, Bonny, a patrol team from Bonny Division tactically moved to the scene.

The cultists, on sighting the police, took to their heels.

Exhibits recovered from the scene included an English-made pistol, a bag and one Tecno phone.