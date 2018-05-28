20-year-old robs man of phones, cash with cutlass

An apprentice, Christian Okeke, who allegedly snatched two mobile phones and cash all valued at N146, 000 at cutlass-point, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Okeke, 20, who reside at Ajangbadi area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offences and was granted bail in the sum of N20, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Y.O Aje-Afunwa, who gave the ruling, said the sureties should be blood relations of the accused.

Aje-Afunwa also said the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Peter Nwangwu told the court that the accused committed the offences with others now at large on April 7 at 4.00 p.m. at Ajangbadi area of Lagos.

Nwangwu said the accused, who was armed with a cutlass and some dangerous weapons, dispossessed the complainant, Maleeq Abduganiyu of N55, 000 and two mobile phones all valued at N146, 000.

He said: “The complainant was returning home from work when he was attacked by the accused and his accomplices, who dispossessed him of his belongings.’’

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The magistrate has fixed July 4 for the trial of the case.