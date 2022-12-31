20-year-old man jailed 14 years for sexually abusing seven-year old girl

An Abeokuta, Ogun State Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Akeem Quadri, to 14 years imprisonment for sexually abusing a seven-year old girl.

The convict, who had pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge, was convicted for sexual abuse by the court.

Delivering her judgment, Chief Magistrate I.O. Abudu held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged.

She held that the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable and therefore sentenced Quadri to 14 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

During the trial, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps who handled the case, ASC Adeola Oluwaseun, told the court that the convict committed the offence on June 9 at Bode Olude area in Abeokuta.

According to the prosecutor, the convict is a bricklayer who was working in an uncompleted building around the area.

Oluwaseun said the convict went to buy sachet water from the little girl mother’s shop and after then asked her to bring cup for him where he was working.

She said: “When the victim went to give him the cup, the convict lured the girl (name withheld) into the uncompleted building, asked her to pull off her pants and sexually abused her by penetrating through her anus.”

She said the convict was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps who handled the case.

She said the offence committed contravened the Child Rights Laws of Ogun 2006.