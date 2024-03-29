20-year-old kidnapper strangles 12-year-old son of policeman, buries body in shallow grave

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old man, Rabiu Adamu, for allegedly strangling a kidnapped boy.

Spokesperson of the command, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this development in a statement on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said the incident occurred at Magaman Gumau, Toro Local Government Area of the state.

Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, said the command had successfully arrested the kidnap and murder suspect of 12-year-old Christopher Bala in Magaman Gumau.

He said: “The victim, who was abducted while on an errand, is the biological son of a Police officer, ASP Bala Yarima, of Gumau Division, Bauchi State Police Command.

“Upon receiving the report, detectives from the Toro Division immediately responded to initiate a rescue operation and apprehended the perpetrator of the act.

“Preliminary investigations which identified 20-year-old Magama Gumau resident, Rabiu Adamu, as the prime suspect, revealed alarming details of extortion and blood relationship between the suspect, victim and victim’s family.”

Wakil added that the suspect eventually confessed to the kidnap and tragic murder of young Christopher and also admitted to have extorted N200,000 as ransom from the victim’s father.

“He admitted he feared that the murdered Christopher recognised him, and so he went ahead to strangle him and buried the body in a shallow grave at Bazale village hill,” Wakil said.

The Spokesperson said the command had exhumed the victim’s remains and a postmortem was conducted at the General Hospital Toro, which confirmed the cause of death as strangulation.

He said the case had been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for a comprehensive investigation, following a directive by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Auwal Musa.

He said Auwal had expressed his deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Christopher Bala.

“The Command assures them that a relentless pursuit of justice is underway,” he said

The Spokesperson also called on families to be more vigilant about the people they keep close as family and friends for the safety and security of their immediate family.

Wakil assured of the police’s unwavering and relentless efforts in sustaining the battle against crime and criminality in the state.