The Federal High Court, Lagos on Monday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Sodiq Kazeem, to a term of two years in a correctional centre for unlawfully trafficking 400 grammes of Cannabis sativa (Indian hemp).

The convict, who was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency before Justice Chuka Obiozor on one count of drug trafficking, had pleaded guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, the prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, reviewed the facts of the case before the court.

Aerna tendered some documents in evidence such as a written statement of the defendant, a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form, as well as remnant of the narcotics.

The court admitted the evidences and marked them as exhibits, accordingly.

Prosecution then urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant based on his plea and the evidences of prosecution.

The court, accordingly, convicted the defendant and consequently sentenced him to a term of two years imprisonment to begin from the date of his arrest.

According to the charge, the prosecutor, told the court that the convict was arrested on November 23, 2020.

He said the convict was apprehended at Ile-Epo in the Ikorodu area of Lagos for unlawfully dealing in Hemp weighing 400g.

According to the prosecutor, cannabis is a banned narcotics similar to Heroine and other restricted hard drugs, which are listed as being prohibited in the NDLEA schedule.

The offence of drug trafficking contravenes the provisions of Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation 2004.