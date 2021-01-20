A 20-year-old man, Ayomide Ojajimi, who allegedly hired soldiers to beat two men on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Ojajimi, whose residential address was not given, is charged for alleged breach of peace and assault.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the Prosecutor, Inspector Victor Eruada, the defendant allegedly conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by hiring the services of two soldiers, Private Olamilekan Adebayo and Private Ademola Ojajimi, to beat up the complainants, Vitus Onwuzuzu and Jonah Chibuzie.

Eruada told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 21 about 4:45pm at 12b, Otigba Street, Ikeja.

He submitted that the defendant allegedly insulted the complainants in the public by coming with the military to beat them up over an unresolved argument.

The Chief Magistrate, M. O. Tanimola. admitted the defendant to N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Tanimola ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

NAN reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 168 and 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The charge: breach of peace, attracts six months jail term or a fine of N50,000, while assault is punishable with three years upon conviction.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until February 1 for mention.