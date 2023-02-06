20-year-old beats Tyson Fury to buy football club

A 20-year-old businessman has beaten Tyson Fury to buy Morecambe and will become England’s youngest football club owner.

Businessman Sarbjot Johal’s takeover of the League One side remains subject to Football League approval.

But it has been confirmed by the club’s Chairman, Graham Howse, as per the Daily Mail.

He had been in competition with Fury to buy Morecambe, with the heavyweight world champion boxer offered the chance to buy the club last year.

Fury, who lives in the town and has previously invested in Morecambe, did enter talks with regards to a purchase in late 2022 before opting against buying the club.

He previously told talkSPORT: “I’m thinking about buying Morecambe Football Club.

“They’re in League One at the moment.

“So I was thinking I invest X amount of millions in them.

“Basically, throw it at them and keep them going up.

“I’ve been offered to buy Morecambe Football Club.

“I own all the training facilities anyway and the training gym.

“So, who knows?

“You might be looking at a football club owner.”

However, Johal will now become the new owner, having already purchased equity in the club, with his takeover to be finalised once he has passed the EFL’s owners and directors test.

He is set to buy Morecambe through his investment firm Sarb Capital after making his money in the drinks industry.

Howse confirmed the news to the club’s website, explaining: “It is fair to say the sale process hasn’t progressed as quickly as we all would have liked – that said, my understanding is that exciting times are ahead both on and off the pitch.

“Sarbjot Johal is eager to start the project to take the Club on to a new level, subject to satisfactorily navigating the EFL Owners and Directors’ test.

“Sarbjot, through his company Sarb Capital, has recently purchased equity in the Club, injecting more than useful income into us.

“I am, along with Sarbjot, keen that the process should now move on at pace to come to a positive conclusion.”

Morecambe currently find themselves one point from safety down in 21st in League One after losing 5-0 away to Derby County on Saturday.