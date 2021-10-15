20-year-old bags one year imprisonment for drug dealing

A Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday sentenced a 20-year-old, Michael Ojo, to one-year imprisonment for dealing in 700 grammes of cannabis saliva, popularly known as Indian Hemp.

In her judgment, Justice Uche Agomoh said she convicted and sentenced Ojo based on the evidence before her.

Agomoh said: “I have considered the evidence tendered by the NDLEA (National Drug Law Enforcement Agency) and I am satisfied that they are enough to prove Ojo guilty.

“The convict has not shown any reason why he should not be punished for dealing in drugs.

“I hope that this punishment will serve as a warning to other hard drug traffickers.

“Therefore, Ojo is pronounced guilty and sentenced to one year in prison.

“The exhibits found in possession of Ojo shall be destroyed by the NDLEA.”

Earlier, counsel to the NDLEA in Oyo State, Raphael Himinkaiye, had told the court that the convict was arraigned on a-count charge bordering on unlawful cultivation of Cannabis.

Himinkaiye further stated that the convict committed the crime sometimes in March in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The prosecutor stated that NDLEA operatives found Adediran in possession of 700gm of Indian Hemp.

The offence, he said, contravened Section11 (C ) of the NDLEA Act Cap n30 of the Laws of Federation 2004.