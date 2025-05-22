20-year-old bags life imprisonment for kidnapping

A High Court sitting in Lokoja has convicted a 20-year-old, Lawal Awalu Ahmadu, for kidnapping and subsequently sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Ahmadu’s conviction followed his arraignment before Justice Fola Ajayi by the State Security Service (SSS) in October last year.

He was charged on two counts of conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping.

The Court found Ahmadu guilty of kidnapping five persons and collecting one million, two hundred and fifty thousand naira ransom.

Justice Ajayi, while delivering the judgement, however, affirmed that none of the victims died while in Ahmadu’s custody and said Ahmadu will only be charged with the prescribed punishment as enshrined in the state code: “The suspect is hereby sentenced to imprisonment for life without option of fine.”

