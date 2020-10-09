The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old notorious armed robber and kidnapper who conspired with seven others, armed with AK 47 rifles, and attacked Kwakwara village, Safana LGA of Katsina State.

It was learnt that on October 3 at about 6pm, based on a tip off, the command succeeded in arresting one Sani Haruna of Kwakwara village, Safana LGA of Katsina State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah.

According to the PPRO, the suspect was accosted by the Divisional Police Officer of Safana while on his way to Rugu Forest.

Isah noted that in the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to have conspired with seven others, shot and killed one Mallam Murnai, 60, and injured his son, Gambo Saidu, on his right hand.

He also added that the bandits made away with eight cows, 50 sheep and 10 goats.

However, the suspect has confessed to the commission of the offence and investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting the fleeing members of his syndicate.