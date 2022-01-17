20 teams, 1500 students register for UNILORIN Hult Prize On-Campus pitch event

No fewer than 20 competing teams made up of 1500 students of the University of Ilorin will engage themselves at the Hult Prize 2022 On-Campus pitch event, the organisers have said

The Hult Prize is an annual, year-long competition that crowd-sources ideas from university level students.

This will be after challenging them to solve a pressing social issue around topics including food security, water access, energy and education.

This was contained in a statement by Testimony Adebiyi, the Deputy Campus Director of the Hult Prize, University of Ilorin.

Adebiyi stated that 2022 edition, tagged: “Getting the World Back to Work- Creating 2000 Jobs By 2024: Thinking Global and Acting Local,” will hold March 5 at the University of Ilorin campus.

The statement explained: “2022 Hult Prize expects the participating students to come up with innovative ideas and develop strategies to properly execute them.

“The global economy is coming back and we may never find a better time than now to create a high impact job creating enterprise that brings our own community back to life.”

The Hult Prize On-Campus pitch event, the deputy campus director explained, was introduced at the university in 2016, and had since then regularly participated in the regional competition.

Winners at the regional summit are invited to the Global Accelerator with access to the foundations’ business experts, Hult Prize staff, and fellow entrepreneurs, and given the opportunity to develop into life-long social entrepreneur.

At the end of the Accelerator stage, the participants will pitch to a panel of judges who will decide which teams will present their business ideas at the Global finals.

The team that emerges winner, the News Agency of Nigeria reports, grabs the Hult Prize money of $1 million.