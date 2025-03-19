20 new millionaires emerge from Fidelity Bank GAIM 6 promo

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced 20 new millionaires at the second and third monthly draws of its Get Alert in Millions Season 6 (GAIM 6) promo held at the bank corporate head office in Lagos.

The winners were randomly selected through an electronic draw across Lagos, North, Abuja, South West, South South, and South East zones.

They will be rewarded with the sum of N1 million each.

Speaking at the draws, the promo Chairperson and Executive Director for Lagos and South West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Ken Opara, represented by the Regional Bank Head, Ikoyi, Lagos State, Chetachi Okechukwu, noted that the GAIM 6 promo was designed to reward customers’ loyalty, encourage a savings culture, and promote financial inclusion across the country.

According to Opara: “Fidelity Bank is dedicated to the financial well-being of our customers and this commitment inspired the launch of the GAIM Promo, designed to cultivate a strong culture of savings.

“Through this promo, customers have the chance to win substantial cash prizes up to N10 million by saving and transacting with their Fidelity Bank Savings accounts.

“In addition to the monetary rewards, winners will receive complimentary financial advisory services to secure and grow their wealth for the future.”

The monthly draws were monitored by the representatives of relevant regulatory bodies, including the South West Zonal Coordinator, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council, Aboluwade Margaret; and Principal Legal Officer, Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Oyinkan Kusamotu.

Since the campaign launched in November 2024, Fidelity Bank has disbursed N19.75 million to 869 customers across different categories.

The GAIM 6 campaign, which will run until August 2025, is set to reward lucky customers with a total of N159 million.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 8.5 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the 2023 BusinessDay Awards; Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023; and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards.

It was also recognised as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023 and the Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023.

