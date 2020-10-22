No fewer than 20 persons have been killed by gunmen who stormed Tungar Kwana village, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to available information, the atrocity was perpetrated on Wednesday night, with the victims buried on Thursday (today).

A human rights group, Amnesty International, which confirmed the development on its Twitter handle, said the village has since been deserted.

It tweeted: “Today 20 people slaughtered by gunmen last night at Tungar Kwana, Talata Mafara LGA of Zamfara State were buried.

“Since the attack the village has been largely deserted.

“In July 2018 Amnesty International conducted a research on Nigeria’s forgotten conflict.

“The authorities’ failure to act has left villagers in Zamfara at the mercy of armed bandits, who have killed hundreds of people since 2012.”