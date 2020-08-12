The National Emergency Management Agency has warned that 20 Local Government Areas in Kano State would experience flooding in 2020.

Sanusi Ado, the Coordinator of the Agency in charge of Kano Territorial Office, made the disclosure at a stakeholders meeting on 2020 Flood Awareness Campaign and Implication of Seasonal Rainfall Prediction held on Wednesday in Kano.

Ado said Kano was among the states that might experience flash and urban flooding based on the annual flood warning released by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency in its flood outlook for 2020.

He listed the LGAs to be affected by the flood to include Tarauni, Garun Malam, Rimin Gado, Gaya, Gezawa, Gwale, Shanono and Gabasawa.

Others are Gwarzo, Ungoggo, Warawa, Dawakin Kudu, Dambatta, Bebeji, Wudil, Kura, Nasarawa, Kumbotso and Kano Municipal Council.

Ado said: “According to the Nigeria Metrological Agency, such flood can threaten agriculture, water resources, health, transport and infrastructure sectors in the state.

“In 2012, unprecedented flooding led to the displacement of thousands of people, deaths and loss of property.

“NEMA flood interventions between 2018 and 2020, covered about 41 flood assessments with high magnitude prompting relief interventions in various areas of Kano and Jigawa States.

“The recently reported incidence of destroyed bridges and displacement in Rimin Gado and Tofa LGAs resulting from absence and blockage drains.”

Ado added that the trend increased flood risks in urban areas, and urged relevant authorities to accord priority to effective waste management in the country.

He noted that adoption of a holistic waste management programme would address perennial flooding in the country, adding that sound laws were also imperative to discourage indiscriminate dumping of waste on water ways.

“In the light of the above, all hands must be on deck to ensure that we prepare well to mitigate the impact of the predicted 2020 flooding, even in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that stakeholders at the meeting made contributions and suggestion toward finding durable solution and preventive measures against flood disasters in the country.