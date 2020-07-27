The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has said two persons died while three were injured when a 20 feet container fell on a commercial bus at Ilasamaja on the Oshodi-Badagry Expressway.
LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the accident on Sunday in Lagos, said the dead bodies and injured persons had been taken to Isolo General Hospital by LASEMA Responder.
Oke-Osanyintolu said those who died had been identified as a male and female.
He said when the LASEMA Responder got to the scene, it discovered that a truck with registration number SGM 715 XA and loaded with a 20 feet container had collided with a commercial bus discharging passengers under the bridge at Ilasamaja at about 7pm.
Oke-Osanyintolu said the impact of the fallen truck led to the immediate death of two passengers.
He added that three other passengers, including the bus driver, were rescued with injuries and had been transferred to Isolo General Hospital by LASEMA’’s Responder.
He added: “Another three passengers escaped unhurt.
“The dead and the injured had been transferred to Isolo General Hospital by LASEMA Responder.”
Oke-Osanyintolu said the Lagos State Transport Management Authority and the police were involved in controlling traffic in the area.
Four dead as flood takes over suleja
it was a tragic morning for the residents of Rafinsayi to angwan Sunday area of suleja, Niger state,when a heavy storm came and took over the place yesterday, 25th July, 2020.
It was said that, it started in the early hours of the day, as residents didn’t know it would get bad.
Four persons have been found dead and lots of properties destroyed.
The residents of Rafinsayi and angwan Sunday has been devastated ever since according to my source, Mr Jude paulinus, who was an eyewitness, also stated that some bodies are yet to be found.