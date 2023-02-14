20 dead as Meningitis hits Jigawa State

A meningitis outbreak has been reported in Jigawa State.

Dr. Salisu Mu’azu, Permanent Secretary, Jigawa State Ministry of Health, confirmed the development in a statement.

Mu’azu said 360 suspected cases had so far been reported, with 80 confirmed and 20 dead.

He said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the outbreak of meningitis in Jigawa state.

“We have confirmed 80 cases and unfortunately, 20 people have lost their lives as a result of this disease.”

Mu’azu reassured the public that the government was taking all necessary measures to control and manage the outbreak.

He said: “We are working closely with local health officials and organizations to ensure that proper protocols are in place and that everyone in the affected areas receives the proper treatment and care they need.”