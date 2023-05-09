20 days to exit from office, Umahi swears-in new Commissioners

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Tuesday sworn in four new Commissioners into his cabinet barely 20 days to exit from office.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Commissioners were screened earlier by the State House of Assembly.

They were sworn in at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki.

The new Commissioners include former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, Enekwachi Akpa.

Other are the former SSA to the Governor on Aviation and Technology, Obianuju Aloh; former SSA to the Governor on Legal Matters, Emeka Nwode; and a former SA to the Governor on Projects, Uchenna Nwankpuma.

Also inaugurated by the governor was the Inauguration Committee members for the May 29 handover.

The governor charged the newly sworn-in Commissioners to use the little opportunity available to them to leave a legacy in their services to the state and humanity.

Umahi, during the EXCO meeting, also received the newly recruited 400 staff of the President Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke, Ebonyi State.

He charged them to exhibit the highest level of commitment and patriotism in the discharge of their duties, stressing that the airport is one of the prime projects of the State.

He said: “We feel very much fulfilled about that airport, and people have not stopped talking about it.

“It was almost an impossible task.

“Please take very good care of that Airport, it belongs to all of us.

“My last advice is that if you want to succeed in life, take care of public property the way you would do of your personal property.

“And even if man does not reward you, God will surely do.”

Umahi congratulated the newly recruited staff and commended the Head of Service, the SSA on Aviation and all who facilitated the recruitment process.