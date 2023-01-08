20 candidates shortlisted to jostle for office of Accountant General of Federation 

The office of Head Civil Service of Federation has published 20 shortlisted candidates to compete for appointment as the new substantive Accountant General of Federation.

The publication followed successful screening by anti-corruption agencies of the applicants who expressed interest to occupy the exalted position.

The list includes: Danladi Zakowi Comfort, Gombe (Interior); Mohammed Aminu Yar’Abba, Sokoto (Fire Service); Mufutau Bukola, Oyo (Transportation); Mahmud Adam Kambari, Borno (North East Development Commission); Mohammed Magaji M. Dojo, Gombe (Interior); Waziri Amao Samuel, Borno (Agriculture and Rural Development).

Also published in the list are: Maiden Oluwatoyin Sakirat, Ogun (OHCSF); Adaramoye Joseph Oluwole, Ekiti (Human Training Affairs); Isa Abubakar, Yobe (Science, Technology and Innovation); Ogunsemowo Oladipupo Olakunle, Ogun (Environment); Egbokhale Kadiri Charity, Edo (NFF); Ibrahim Sa’adiya Jibo, Kano (National Boundary Commission); Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam, Enugu (National Salaries, Income &Wages Commission); Bakare Modupe Juliannah, Ekiti (NPF).

Other shortlisted candidates are: Osakwe Udechukwu, Anambra (Health); Velkuk Abubakar Sadiq, Plateau (OAGF); Njeze Bertrand Chukwuma, Enugu (Surveyor Council of Nigeria); Wali Charles Metule, Rivers (Special Duties & Inter-Governmental Affairs); Dandela Abdul Rahman, Katsina (Police Affairs) and Mohammed Munkaila, Kano (Works & Housing).

Meanwhile, the candidates have been urged to report for accreditation at Olusegun Obasanjo Hall, office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, phase II, Abuja, from Monday, January 9 to Wednesday, January 11, 2023, between 8am and 4pm on each day.

The appointment followed the arrest in July 2022 by the EFCC of former AGF, Ahmed Idris, following the allegation of 109b alleged misappropriation.