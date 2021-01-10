An accident involving two vehicles has resulted in the death of 20 persons in Bauchi State.

According to available information, the accident occurred on Sunday at about 3pm, with only two of the 22 persons in both vehicles surviving.

The spokesman of the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the development to The PUNCH.

Wakil said: “Yes, the accident is true and it happened at Tirwun area of the state.

“The accident involved 22 passengers who were in two different vehicles, a Hummer Bus 18-seater of Borno Express Mass Transit and a Golf car.

“The Hummer had 18 passengers while the golf had four.

“The Borno Express bus was heading to Maiduguri from Jos, while the golf car was coming from Misau and was heading to Bauchi.

“Immediately we were called, our men from the MotorPol Department rushed to the scene for the rescue operation and conveyed all the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

“Among the 22 passengers, 20 of them were burnt beyond recognition while two females survived the accident.

“The corpses were all deposited at the mortuary while the two injured were at the same hospital receiving medical treatment.”