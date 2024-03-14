2 Division Nigerian Army gets new GOC

Major General Obinna Onubogu on Wednesday assumed office as the 46th General Officer Commanding, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Lieutenant Colonel Polycard Okoye, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Division Nigerian Army, said this.

In a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan, Okoye said the new GOC, who took over command from his predecessor, Major General Bamidele Alabi, expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, for entrusting him with the stewardship of commanding the division.

Onubogu was the Commandant of Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre, Jaji, Kaduna.

Also Read:

He affirmed his continuous loyalty to the COAS and the nation, saying the new phase of his career was an opportunity to defend the values, interests and territory of Nigeria under the nation’s constitution and directive of the COAS.

According to Onubogu, the division would do all that is required to sustain the commendable efforts of his predecessor to adequately protect and secure its Area of Responsibility.

He urged commanders and staff officers of the division to focus their efforts towards achieving the objectives of the COAS’ command philosophy.

The new GOC stressed on the imperative to improve operations, sustain capabilities, training, administration and troops welfare.

Onubogu further promised to continue to support the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies to ensure a more secure internal environment within the 2 Division AOR.

He urged all officers and soldiers of the division to remain focused and committed to the act of defending the nation against external aggressions and other security challenges.