2.5m Anambra electorate for Presidential, National Assembly polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Anambra State says 2.5 million voters are expected to vote in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Queen Elizabeth Agwu, said this at a news briefing on Friday in Awka.

Agwu said that on assumption of duty in November 2022, about 134,000 Permanent Voter Cards had yet to be collected by their owners.

According to her: “After the distribution, we had about 5,000 less to complete the number of voting population to 2.5 million.”

She said that the commission had deployed enough materials, security and manpower to the 5,720 Polling Units in the 326 Electoral Wards in the state.

She added: “We have 5,720 Polling Units in Anambra and as I speak with you, we have deployed enough materials, security and manpower in all these areas.

“The people are willing to participate in the election tomorrow and we encourage them to come out en masse.”

The REC said there was a need for the electorate to come out and exercise their franchise.

According to Agwu, the commission was committed towards conducting credible, free and fair elections.

She said that the commission had upgraded the BVAS machines to make it function more effectively.

“Before now, voters used to stand for minutes to be captured by the BVAS, but this time, the device will not take seconds to accredit prospective voters because we have upgraded the device,” she said.

Agwu, who encouraged Nigerians to come out in their numbers, said the best way to cause a positive change in democracy is for the masses to participate fully during elections.

She said: “People had been asking since November whether elections would hold in Anambra.

“And my answer is clear: that election would hold in all parts of the state.

“All I advise is that people should not sell their voters because that will deprive the country of good leaders.

“Election is a game and not war.

“If you lose today, tomorrow you could win.

“It is not a do or die affair.

“Everybody, especially the youths, should participate effectively to move Nigeria forward.”

Responding to questions on the Permanent Voter Cards reportedly discovered in a forest in Nnewi, Agwu said that the matter was being investigated by security operatives and the INEC.

“I can categorically say that the PVCs discovered in Nnewi forest did not come from INEC,” she said.