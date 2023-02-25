2.12m Abia electorate to vote in 4,062 polling units – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday said 2.12 million registered voters are expected to vote in the 4,062 polling units during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Head, Voter Education and Publicity of the commission, Rebecca Jim, disclosed this in an interview in Umuahia.

Jim, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria, said all the sensitive and non-sensitive materials had been despatched to the 17 Local Government Areas of the state under the surveillance of both the security and parties agents.

She said that INEC was collaborating with the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, comprising the military and other uniformed agencies.

She further said that the security personnel were professional and supportive toward ensuring a credible and peaceful election.

Jim said: “So far, we are enjoying security in Abia.

“There is no security lapse anywhere.

“The deployment of sensitive materials was accompanied by very tight security and those security agents that accompanied the materials will be there until Monday.”

Jim appealed to the electorate to come our early for voting that is scheduled for between 8:30am and 2:30pm.

She expressed the commission’s preparedness to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

She, therefore, advised the Abia electorate to freely come out and exercise their franchise.

NAN reports that the polls would hold in the three Senatorial Districts and eight Federal Constituencies in the state.

