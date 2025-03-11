1xBet takes part in SiGMA Africa 2025

1xBet will be happy to welcome guests at SiGMA Africa 2025, the continent’s industry forum. At booth 09P, the brand’s team will hold meetups with colleagues, share valuable insights on market trends, and tell you how to open up new opportunities for developing your business with one of the best affiliate programs in the iGaming industry.

1xBet guests can enter the draw for an iPhone 16 Pro and AirPods Max, as well as get stylish merch by playing a popular game at the booth. And that’s not all: productive networking with affiliate marketing gurus will run in a relaxed atmosphere with signature cocktails and other delicious drinks.

The forum will be held at the Sun Exhibits at GrandWest in Cape Town, South Africa, attracting 2,500 participants, 150+ speakers, and around 350 affiliates. The African betting and gambling sector is growing rapidly, and the event will be a key platform for sharing experiences and establishing new partnerships.

1xBet highly values the African market and considers SiGMA Africa 2025 an important step to strengthen its position in the region. The company actively supports sports on the continent and invests in developing young talents. 1xBet collaborates with the Confederation of African Football, as well as with leading clubs and federations, while the partnership with many famous performers, including iconic musician Davido, confirms the brand’s strong connection with the entertainment sphere.

Do you want to discuss the collaboration opportunities with the industry leader? 1xAffiliates, the 1xBet affiliate program, unites over 100,000 partners worldwide who receive lifetime commission for each attracted player. They can also expect high conversion rates, prompt support from a personal manager, and automatic weekly payments. Contact your manager and arrange a meeting at the exhibition!

