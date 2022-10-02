1m Man Match: Ex-Senate leader’s supporters occupy Argungu

Supporters of ex-Senate leader, Dr Yahaya Abdullahi, Sunday shutdown Argungu, Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi in a one million man match.

The event which drew participants from across the Kebbi North Senatorial District brought commercial and other activities in the area to a stand still.

Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP Kebbi Central) and PDP gubernatorial candidate in Kebbi, retired Maj.-Gen. Aminu Bande, were among the dignitaries who attended the occasion.

Addressing the crowd, Aliero advised the supporters to remain resolute, focused, prayerful as well as law abiding.

Also speaking, the former Kebbi APC Chairman, Alhaji Bala Sani-Kangiwa, said that the march was organised to show solidarity to the ex-Senate leader for providing quality representation.

On his part, Bande unveiled his plans for the development of the state, if elected.

They include economic empowerment, creation of job opportunities, agricultural diversification as well as educational development.

Responding, Abdullahi commended the organisers and assured them of continued meaningful representation in the senate.