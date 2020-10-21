The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has reacted to the suit by a Nigerian businessman, Adamu Garba, against the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Twitter International Company, Jack Dorsey, over his alleged sponsorship of the ongoing #EndSARS protest across the country.

Garba, who was earlier involved in an altercation with media guru, Bashorun Dele Momodu, also over the protest, had on Tuesday filed a $1 billion suit against the Twitter CEO at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

But reacting, SERAP said it had engaged the services of human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), to defend Dorsey.

It said on its Twitter handle in a series of tweets: “We have just instructed Femi Falana, SAN to lead a team of senior lawyers to represent us and other interested Nigerians to challenge this suit, and to defend people’s rights to freedom of expression, access to information, and peaceful assembly.

“We’ve decided to join S/N: FHC/ABJ/CS/1391/2020 filed by APC member seeking to shutdown Twitter because of #EndSARS protests.

“We’ll challenge this suit, defend free speech & access to information of everyone.”

SERAP also encouraged Nigerians to join it in the fight.

It said: “If you would like to join us, please send your full names.

“Please send ASAP. You may also wish to send this to: [email protected]”