Legal icon and founder of Afe Babalola University, Chief Afe Babalola, says the current Nigerian constitution is inadequate to solve the myriads of problems confronting the country.

He spoke on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti during his conferment with the Africa Role Model and AU Agenda 2063 Ambassadorial Award by the African Union.

Babalola said the 1999 Constitution was antithetical to the development and progress of the country considering the loopholes inherent in its operational legal framework.

He said it would be an herculean task for any leader to succeed in making spectacular accomplishments with the 1999 Constitution.

According to him, the constitution is not suitable for the peculiar nature of the country.

He said unless bold steps were taken to change the constitution, many developmental efforts may end in futility.

Babalola described as irregular the description of the current constitution as ” federal,” saying it remained unitary in all ramifications.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to convene a Sovereign National Conference with membership elected based on zero party system to design a new people-oriented constitution.

Babalola said the award given to him was a good omen to millions of Nigerians and Africa.

He said: “It is a tragedy that Africa today is bereft of transformational leaders such as Ghandi, Kwame Nkrumah, Nnamdi Azikwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Nelson Mandella and Ahmadu Bello

“For Africa to move forward, we need transformational leaders and not operators of 1999 Constitution.

“The renaissance has started in ABUAD. ABUAD is the clear leader in reformation of education.

“We have succeeded in nine years to transform education in the country.”

The African Union ECOSOCC Nigeria Representative, Dr. Tunji Asaolu, said Babalola’s contribution to human capital development was worthy of commendation and emulation.

Asaolu said the continental award was conferred on the legal icon based on his legendary impact in all spheres of human life to the benefit of Africa.

According to him, Babalola is a continental role model whose work and activities are serving as veritable implementation platforms.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Governor Kayode Fayemi described Babalola as a pride to Ekiti and entire black race, saying his developmental impact in Ekiti, Nigeria and Africa was enormous.