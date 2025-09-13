1985 set of Tinubu Methodist High School reunites after 40 years

The 1985 set of Tinubu Methodist High School, Lagos Island, Lagos State is reuniting on Saturday (today), 40 years after graduating from the prestigious institution.

A statement from the office of the set’s Secretary, Funmilola Olopade-Salami, said it will be held at the school premises on Lagos Island.

It will bring together old classmates to celebrate friendship, shared memories, and enduring bonds.

The President of the set, Hassan Kehinde Adeyemi, praised members for making the gathering a reality, describing it as an opportunity to reconnect after so many years.

Adeyemi said: “This event was planned for us to come together after graduating in 1985.

“We thank God for His mercies that we are alive and able to be together once again.

“We look back on our years in school with nostalgia and gratitude, and we know that there is still so much we can do collectively to give back to our alma mater.”

The Vice President of the set, Adetola Nimota Keuku, echoed this sentiment, describing the reunion as an unforgettable moment for the group.

Keuku added that plans were underway to support the school and contribute to the development of current students.

The Chairman of the Anniversary Committee, Olalekan Oladele, who is based in the United States of America, revealed that the set would soon unveil a series of projects for the school community.

Dignitaries expected at the event include Dr. Oladode Dada from the United Kingdom and gospel minstrel, Mercy Ferreira, from the United States.

