A total of 192 footballers will participate in the 10th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup tournament, which will take place between November 21 and December 1 in Asuncion, Paraguay, the world soccer governing has confirmed.

Among the stellar line-up revealed by defending champions Brazil, goalkeeper Mao (Adidas Glove Glove in 2009), defender Bruno Xavier (adidas Golden Ball in 2013) and pivot Rodrigo all stand out.

Two-time world runners-up Tahiti are back for more with household names like goalkeeper Jonathan Torohia and winger Heimanu Taiarui, respective winners of the Adidas Golden Glove and Golden Ball in 2015.

Fans will be able to enjoy evergreen Portuguese winger Madjer, a living legend of the discipline and recipient of 11 individual awards across eight editions.

Goals are also assured with the presence of Italy’s Gabriele Gori, Paraguay’s Pedro Moran and Russia’s Dimitrii Shishin, the respective adidas Golden Boot winners of the last three World Cups.

Renowned talents such as Japan’s Ozu Moreira, Switzerland’s Dejan Stankovic and Noel Ott, Nigeria’s Abu Azeez and UAE’s Walid Mohammad will also be present.

Among those back in their national teams after long absences are USA’s Nick Perera and Uruguay’s Matias Cabrera.

Nigeria is in Group D along with Brazil, Oman and Portugal.

The Adamu Ejor lads will open their campaign in the competition against Portugal on November 22 before battling Oman and Brazil on November 24 and 26 respectively.