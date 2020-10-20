Barely 24 hours after declaring a notorious cultist, Babatunde Idris, also known as Bobo, wanted over the gruesome murder of an automobile mechanic, Salaudeen Lawal, in Igbesa, the Ogun State Police Command has succeeded in apprehending the suspect.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Tuesday.

Oyeyemi said the 19-year-old was arrested on Monday when he was traced to his hideout in Surulere, Lagos State by detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer for Igbesa Division, SP Abayomi Adeniji.

It will be recalled that the suspect had on Sunday attacked the deceased who was invited to repair a faulty car in Igbesa, accusing him of blocking the road with the car he was repairing and subsequently stabbed him with a broken bottle on his hand, thereby cutting one of his veins.

The victim was quickly rescued to the hospital by the police but unfortunately gave up the ghost while receiving treatment, consequent upon which the suspect took to flight immediately.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward A. Ajogun, ordered Adeniji to fish out the culprit, who is reportedly notorious in the area as a member of a dreaded cult group.

In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO and his detectives embarked on intelligence and technical based investigation, which led them to Surulere area in Lagos State, where the suspect was hibernating and subsequently got him arrested.

He has made confessional statements.

He owned up to the commission of the crime.

Meanwhile, the suspect had been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation into his past activities and diligent prosecution as ordered by the Ajogun.