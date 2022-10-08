19-year-old student remanded for alleged robbery

A 19-year-old student of the Department of Public Administration of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Adebanji Abiodun Fisayo, has been remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre, Owo, Ondo State for robbery.

The trial Chief Magistrate, W.O. Dosumu, ordered his remand after he was charged to the court for robbery on Friday.

The charge sheet reads: “That you Adebanji Abiodun Fisayo, ‘M’ on the 28th day of September 2022 at about 3:45 pm at L88 Hotel, Along Isuada Express Road, Owo in the Owo Magisterial district unlawfully assault one Salaja Florence ‘F’ with intent to have carnal knowledge of her against the order of the nature and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 352 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

“That you Adebanji Abiodun Fisayo on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did attempt to rape one Salaja Florence ‘F’ at gunpoint and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 359 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol.1, Law of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

“That you Adebanji Abiodun Fisayo on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned magistrate’s district did rob one Salaja Florence ‘F’ of the sum of N30,000 (Thirty thousand Naira Only) and one smart 7 Techno handset at gunpoint and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 401 and punishable under section 402 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol.1, Law of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

“That you Adebanji Abiodun Fisayo ‘M’ on the 30th day of September 2022 at about 3:50pm at WEMA Bank, Owo in Magisterial district did demand the sum of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) from one Salaja Florence ‘F’ and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 406 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.”

After the charge was read, Fisayo pleaded not guilty.

Dosumu adjourned the case till October 10, 2022 to enable him get a lawyer to defend him.