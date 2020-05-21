The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 19-year-old suspected leader of a kidnap gang, Mohammed Jibrin, alias Al-amin, with three others for kidnapping a 15-year-old school boy.

Philip Maku, the Commissioner of Police in the state, disclosed this while parading the suspects on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said the gang of four kidnappers were arrested for criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and culpable homicide.

Maku said the leader of suspects, Jibrin, was arrested with three other members of his gang after reportedly demanding N10 million from their victim.

He said: “Last month, one Dr. Sulaiman Auwal of Ibrahim Bako, behind AYM Shafa filling station, Bauchi, reported that he received a phone call from an unknown person, saying they had kidnapped his son.

“One Abubakar Sadiq Suleiman, 19, demanded the sum of N10 million as ransom.

“Upon receipt of the report, the police detectives from the Anti-kidnapping Unit swung into action and arrested the suspects.”

The police boss said the gang leader confessed that on April 4, 2020 he and one Abdulrahman Sulaiman, 29, criminally conspired, killed and buried their victim, Abubakar Sadiq Suleiman, in their compound.

“They used part of the ransom paid through his account to buy Mercedes E320 4matic at the cost of N1,650,000,” he said.

He added that they also bought one i-Phone at the cost of N156,000.

The police boss also said in a separate operation, the team arrested three other suspects in connection with the case of kidnapping and culpable homicide.

He assured that all the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

Maku, however, enjoined members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspected persons to the police without delayed.