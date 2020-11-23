The Lagos State Police has arrested one Jemila Ibrahim, 19, and her friend, Fatima Mohammed, 21, of Monkey Village, Festac Area, Lagos State for setting ablaze the house of one Mohammed Yusuf of Monkey Village, Lagos State, and his girlfriend, Rabi, on November 18, 2020 at 5:30pm.

This was made known by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Monday.

Adejobu said Yusuf, an ex-lover of Ibrahim, had the hint of the incident and rushed to the house, where he met his house on flame, but managed to rescue Rabi, his new lover, from the inferno and took her to the hospital, where she died on November 21, 2020 at about 12pm.

Mohammed had accused his former lover of infidelity before they broke up.

He later met and fell in love with Rabi.

Ibrahim and her friend have been arrested by police operatives attached to Satellite Division of the Command.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, who condemned the crime, has ordered that the matter be transferred to the State CID, Panti for discreet investigation.

The Commissioner of Police also vowed to go after those who engage in crimes and social vices in order to get Lagos State rid of criminals and criminality.

The police boss however encouraged Lagosians to shun taking laws into their hands, noting that jungle justice will only truncate the administration of justice and such could be counterproductive.