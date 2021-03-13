The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 19-year-old man, Adamu Usaini, for raping a three-year-old girl.

The incident was said to have occurred on March 3 at about 5pm.

Habibu Abdullahi of Bakori Local Government Area was said to have reported one Usaini of the same address at Bakori Police Station for luring his daughter of the same address into a room and had unlawful canal knowledge of her.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, said investigation into the case was ongoing.