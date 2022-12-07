19-year-old allegedly defrauds Briton of £450,000, arrested by EFCC

The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested one Iredia Endurance for allegedly defrauding a Briton of the sum of £450,000.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday.

Uwujaren said 19-year-old Endurance was recently arrested by the Commission following a petition by one Christine Brown, a British citizen, alleging that the suspect defrauded her of £450,000.

Upon arrest, Endurance confessed he received £250,000 from the complainant in Bitcoin, FedEx and gift cards.

He further disclosed that he spent the money on cars, gold chains and landed properties, among others.

Some of the items recovered from the suspect included mobile phones, laptops, sim cards and landed property.

Uwujaren said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.





