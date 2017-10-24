19 Presidential Amnesty beneficiaries graduate from Ghana

The Presidential Amnesty Programme said on Tuesday that 19 of its beneficiaries recently graduated with flying colours from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana.

The Coordinator and Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (rtd), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Boroh said three of the successful graduates were actually ex-agitators, who dropped their arms and embraced the amnesty offer, while the others were youths from impacted communities.

According to the coordinator, the Amnesty education programme is winding down and there is need to graduate beneficiaries.

He said the role of education in national development can’t be over emphasised as it is an important tool that boost the growth of a country.

The coordinator added that education is a vital investment for human and economic development and is influenced by the environment within which it exists.

He said that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is aware of the need of today’s youth to have a specific set of skills to survive in this competitive world to progress.

Boroh said that the beneficiaries, who are now graduates, were aware of the socio-economic scenario of the nation and can help in the progress of not just only the Niger Delta region but the nation at large.

According to him, the beneficiaries can now contribute their quotas toward nation-building with the knowledge and skills they have garnered.

He said: “With the beneficiaries acquiring education from universities home and aboard, there will now be an increase in democratic participation in the Niger Delta region.

“Their participation will in turn enhance nation-building initiative because the participation of all the citizens is counted in nation-building.

“The educated individual in one way or the other knows how to contribute towards the nation’s wellbeing.”

He further explained that the essence of the Amnesty education scholarship is to create a balance which outcome is the excellent results of the student beneficiaries and prospect of a solid economic status.

Boroh said that whilst the current administration is working hard to create opportunities for youth employment, graduates should apply skills acquired during their studies to establish viable enterprises.

He said the outstanding performances of the beneficiaries were made possible through the unique leadership style and support structure provided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that the president ensured adequate release of funds to the Programme since the inception of his administration.

NAN recalled that the Amnesty office had recently celebrated 144 beneficiaries of its programmes, who graduated from UK Universities with honours.