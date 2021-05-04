The Benue State Police Command has confirmed attacks by some gunmen on communities in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack on Monday to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The police spokesperson, however, said the command was yet to receive full details of the incident.

Anene said that gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked Mbamondu and Vengav in Avihijime council ward in Udam and Tse Amgbem, close to Aondona, all in Gwer West Local Government Area.

She, however, said that the Command was also yet to get full details of the attack on the communities.

However, the Chairman of the Gwer West Local Government Area, Grace Igbabon, told The PUNCH on the phone that 19 people were killed in three separate attacks in the area between Sunday and Monday.

Igbabon said: “We had about six persons yesterday (Sunday) and 13 people today.

“I was told that the attackers were suspected herdsmen who attacked the Mbamodu community and killed 13 people and several others injured.

“The attackers burnt down several houses in the community.

“The other incidents happened on Sunday at other side of Mbachon.

“Some motorcyclists were riding on the road and they saw a man in military uniform who stopped them.

“I was told that in the process of slowing down, another set of people who possibly had laid ambush came out from the bush and shot severally at them, four of them died and one later escaped.

“Also along Naka/Makurdi Road on Sunday, they (suspected herdsmen) killed two others.”