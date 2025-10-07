185 students bag First Class at Redeemer’s University

Redeemer’s University, Ede in Osun State says it will be graduating no fewer than 1,341 undergraduates during its 17th convocation ceremony, with 185 bagging First Class honours.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university, Prof. Shadrach Akindele, disclosed this to newsmen while addressing a news conference on Monday in Ede.

The news conference was to mark the 17th ceremony and 20th anniversary of the institution.

Akindele said that 662 graduating students would be awarded second-class upper degrees, 410 with second-class lower degrees, 79 with third-class degrees, and five with pass degrees.

The VC said that a total of 1,341 students would be graduating during the convocation ceremony slated for October 9.

He said that the best graduating student, Joel Durigbo, who is of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, achieved a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0.

Akindele also said 338 students would be awarded higher degrees and diplomas at the postgraduate level on October 10.

According to him, 109 students will be awarded postgraduate diplomas, 65 with Master of Arts degrees, 120 with Master of Science degrees, 25 with Master of Business Administration degrees, and 19 with Doctor of Philosophy degrees.

He said: “This year’s convocation is particularly special.

“We are not only graduating another distinguished class: ‘The Indomitable Set,’ but we are also celebrating 29 years of Redeemer’s University.

“Indeed, this is a season of double honour, and we return all glory to God.”

Akindele listed people to be awarded honorary degrees during the convocation ceremony to include the wife of a former Governor of Kwara State, Omolewa Ahmed, and President of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Mike Bamiloye.

He also said the Group Managing Director of Sahara Group, Kola Adeshina, would be awarded an honorary degree.

He added: “On academic achievements, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has selected the university as one of the eight private universities in the country for the training of TETFund-sponsored candidates for postgraduate degrees.

“This is a very remarkable feat, especially considering that there are 168 private universities in Nigeria at the moment.”

Akindele also said the university had entered the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, emerged number two in the country, and number one in several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), among others.