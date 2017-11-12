Lagos police arrest 28 suspected traffic robbers

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested 28 hoodlums who attacked motorists in traffic gridlock caused by the ongoing construction in Oshodi area.

The arrest was carried out on Friday evening.

The arrest was said to have been based on intelligence report and surveilliance of the area during traffic period.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, urged members of the public who have been victims of traffic robbers in the area to visit the State SARS office in Ikeja and help in identifying some of the arrested suspects.

The suspects will be charged to court on Monday.

The CP has promised that the command will do all it will take to locate criminal hideouts and arrest more suspected traffic robbers to ease the free movement of Lagosians and ensure they feel safe to go about their daily activities, especially as the Yuletide period is fast approaching.