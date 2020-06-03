An 18-year-old undergraduate, Barakat Bello, has allegedly been gang-raped to death.

The Zone D of the National Association of Nigerian Students (South West) confirmed the incident as it put out a notice calling for justice in the case.

According to available information, the incident occurred in Akinyele area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday.

Said to be a student of the Federal College of Animal Health and Production in Ibadan, Bello’s remains was reportedly discovered by her dad around their home.

On examination, it was discovered that she was gang-raped and then murdered.

NANS in the notice on the incident, called for justice for Bello, with the hashtag: #JusticeforBarakat.

Nigeria is at present dealing with the rape and murder of a 100 level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, Vera Omozuwa, inside a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Benin City, Edo State.