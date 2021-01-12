The death has been reported of an 18-year-old student during a sex romp at the Yobe State Government Lodge, Damaturu.

The development was confirmed by the police on Monday.

According to available information, the student had left her friends to see a man simply identified as Dr. Albash, who claimed to work with the Federal Ministry of Police Affairs.

According to the spokesman of the Yobe State Police Command, Abdulkareem Dungus, the case was reported to the police by both Albash, reported to be a friend of the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and the lady’s friends, whom she left to see the then unidentified friend in Damaturu.

Dungus said the incident was reported at the ‘B’ Division in Damaturu, adding: “There is a case of suspected homicide against one Dr. Albash, which was reported at our ‘B’ Division here in Damaturu.

“In fact, the suspect reported himself at the police station.”

Albash, the police spokesman said, reported that the late student was brought to him by his friends on the night of January 6, 2021 around 8pm in the Government Lodge in Damaturu.

He said: “The suspect reported that the lady was brought by his friends to spend the night with him.

“He said shortly after rounds of sex, the lady collapsed and died right in the hotel room.

“The chief suspect says he is a staff member of the Ministry of Police Affairs though we have yet to confirm that.

“Presently he and four other suspects are in detention at the state CID.”

Dungus said investigation had commenced to determine the cause of death.

For that purpose, he said the deceased’s corpse had been deposited in the State Specialist Hospital, Damaturu for post-mortem examination.