18-year-old SS1 student arrested for poisoning her guardian in Ogun

An 18-year-old Senior Secondary School 1 student has been arrested by operative of the Ogun state Police Command for attempting to kill her guardian, Esther Bada, by poisoning her food.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said the suspect, Tope Fasanya, was arrested following a complaint by the victim, who reported that she was served food by her maid and immediately after eating the food, she felt a sharp stomach pain and became very uncomfortable.

When the pain became so severe, Bada called Fasanya to come and eat the remaining food, but she refused.

This made her to suspect foul play on the part of the maid.

Upon the report, the victim was quickly taken to Owode Egba General Hospital, from where she was referred to Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta for proper medical attention.

The suspect was subsequently arrested.

On interrogation, Fasanya initially denied poisoning Bada.

She was then transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

On getting there, she made a confessional statement that she actually added rat poison to the victim’s food.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect has been living with the woman since when she was in Primary 3.

The woman was her class teacher then.

Following the death of her father, Bada volunteered to help Fasanya by taking her to live in her house and going to school on her bill.

Bada sponsored Fasanya’s education from then till now.

When asked why she decided to kill her benefactor, the suspect, who described the victim as a very caring person, said that she only wanted to return to her mother and she can only do that if her guardian is no more.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be arraigned in court as soon as investigation was concluded.