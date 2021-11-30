18-year-old Nigerian among teenagers jailed for killing 15-year-old in UK

An 18-year-old, whose name sticks out as being Nigerian, Michael Ugochukwu, has been sentenced to life in prison for being among other teenagers who killed a 15-year-old, Keon Lincoln, in a brutal manner in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

According to the report by https://www.birminghammail.co.uk, the victim was stabbed and shot by the teenagers on Linwood Road.

One of the teenagers, a 14-year-old, who fired the gunshot that eventually called attention to the scene of the crime, also has an African name: Yussuf Mustapha.

According to the newspaper, Mustapha blasted Lincoln with a revolver near the victim’s Handsworth home after he had already been stabbed repeatedly by other teenagers in the gang.

The victim was found lying in the street by his mother who had heard gunshots ring out near their family home in Linwood Road.

Mustapha was sentenced to life with a minimum of 16 years for murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Three other teenagers were also jailed for life for murder and a fifth locked up for 12 years for manslaughter.

Judge William Davis said: “Keon Lincoln, aged 15, was murdered close to his family home by five young men.

“They had arrived in a stolen car.

“Four of them had knives with which they attacked Keon.

“One had a revolver.

“He shot Keon in the abdomen as Keon lay on the ground.

“That was the fatal wound.

“Less than a minute after they arrived the five men had left in the stolen car.

“Keon’s mother was in the family home.”

A 16-year-old, from Walsall, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 17 years for murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Tahjgeem Breaken-Ridge, 18, from Balsall Heath, and Ugochukwu, 18, from Edgbaston, were each sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 19 years before they will be eligible to apply for parole.

Kieron Donaldson, aged 18 and from Perry Barr, was sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter and must serve two-thirds of that.

All five were convicted at a trial which ended at Birmingham Crown Court earlier this month.

