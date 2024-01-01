18-year-old nabbed for stealing from building site

An 18-year-old, Akindele Sunday, has been nabbed by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for stealing burglary proofs from the building site of Oyatoye Albert.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the case was reported at Ogijo Divisional Police Headquarters.

Albert, who resides at 2b, Alhaji Adeoluwa Street, off Kokoro-Abu, Ikorodu in Lagos State, lodged the complaint on December 31, 2023 at about 10am.

He said he has a site at Ita-Sanni Ogijo, on which he has an uncompleted building, but that burglary proofs have been disappearing from there.

Upon the report, Detectives swung into action, and based on credible intelligence, Sunday, who resides at Lukosi Ewu-Oloja, was nabbed.

Some of the damaged burglary proofs were reportedly recovered from him.

Sources told The Eagle Online that the police are on the trail of the receiver of the stolen items.

The Eagle Online was equally told that Sunday, who has admitted to the crime, will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.