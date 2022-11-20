18-year-old housewife drowns four-year-old stepson inside well

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have arrested an 18-year-old housewife, Maryam Habibu, for allegedly drowning her four-year-old stepson in a well in the Kafur Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Gambo Isah, when he paraded the suspect on Friday.

According to Isah, the teenage housewife was arrested on November 9, 2022.

He said Habibu, of Leko village, Danja Local Government Area of the state, reportedly went to where the late boy was staying, lured him out and then threw him inside a well.

He said the wife and the victim’s father were estranged.

Habibu told newsmen: “It’s true I threw the boy inside the well where he died but it has been destined that he would die on that day.

“That is why he died.”





