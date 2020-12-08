An 18-year-old, Ujunwa Offiah, has allegedly conspired with her boyfriend, Ifesinachi Blessed, to stage her own kidnapping.

However, luck ran out on them when operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command stumbled on their plan and moved in swiftly to foil it.

Offiah, according to available information, had conspired with Precious Chukwu, 22, to carry out the plan.

Both of them are girlfriends of Blessed, 26, reported to be a Uber driver, but presently at large.

Blessed kept Offiah at a place and placed calls across to her family that she had been kidnapped.

He pretended as a kidnapper and demanded for ransom of N30 million.

They eventually negotiated, with the help of his other girlfriend, Chukwu, and agreed to pay him N700,000.

The police discovered it was a staged kidnapping and arrested Offiah and Chukwu, with Blessed fleeing.