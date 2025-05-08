18-year-old apprentice impregnates master’s daughter, salesgirl, eight others + Video

An 18-year-old apprentice has impregnated his master’s daughter, his salesgirl, and eight in Anambra State.

The State Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, disclosed this to the public in a video she posted on social media.

In the video made public on Tuesday, Obinabo, who spoke in Igbo, said: “I want advice from the public because this one is beyond my capacity.

“This boy was sent to learn a trade at the age of 18, and, three months into the apprenticeship, he impregnated his oga’s (master) daughter and his salesgirl.

“He was sent packing.

“Two months after that, he impregnated eight others in the village.

“The mother reported the matter to my office, saying anytime she sees a girl coming towards her house nowadays, her heart would jump and that she needs help.

“This matter is beyond me.

“That’s the reason I want the public to help me come up with a solution.

“Is it spiritual?

“I asked the boy the magic he uses in luring the girls to bed, but he told me he always tells them that he loves them and would like to marry them anytime he acquires wealth.

“This problem is beyond me because of the boy’s age and the number of pregnant girls involved.

“That’s why I need help to solve it.”

