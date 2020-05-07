The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives on Wednesday said 18 nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kano.

The Chairman of Kano State branch of the association, Ibrahim Maikarfi Muhammad, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Kano.

Muhammad said 86 samples of nurses were taken and the results of 18 indicated that they were positive.

The chairman said nine of them were from the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala; seven from Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital; and two from state hospitals.

He appealed to the government to provide Personal Protective Equipment for health professionals so that they can discharge their responsibility without fear.