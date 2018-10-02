18 nabbed in Zambia over 100 tonnes of cannabis

Anti-drug authorities in Northern Zambia have arrested 18 people in connection with the cultivation of 100 tonnes of cannabis.

Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant used for medical or recreational purposes.

The main psychoactive part of cannabis is tetrahydrocannabinol, one of 483 known compounds in the plant, including no less than 65 other cannabinoids.

Drug Enforcement Commission assistant spokesperson Kamufisa Manchichi said that the 18 were arrested following a joint security operation a remote part of Mpika district.

Manchichi added: “The team also seized about 120 bags, weighing more than 6 tons, of loose cannabis.”

He said among those arrested was a village chief, suspected to be a mastermind of a syndicate supplying cannabis to major cities in the country.