18 Lagos-bound passengers abducted in Ondo

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped 18 passengers heading to Lagos in Ondo State.

The travellers were kidnapped along the Idoani-Ifira road in Akoko axis of the state on Wednesday evening.

The abductors reportedly attacked the travellers at a failed portion of the Idoani-Ifira road in Akoko South-East local government area of the state.

They were said to have shot sporadically into the air to scare other road users away before whisking away the travellers.

The passengers were said to have been dispossessed of their valuables before they were taken into the forest.

The divisional police officer (DPO) for Isua Akoko, CSP Hakeem Sadiq, said the case had been reported to the police and that the anti-kidnapping unit was already working with sister agencies to ensure that the travellers were rescued unhurt.

A source close to one of the victims said the kidnappers had already demanded N10 million ransom for the release of passengers