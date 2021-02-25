Bandits have killed no fewer than 18 people in Giwa, Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday.

The three Local Government Areas have been under constant attacks by bandits in recent time.

According to Aruwan, the bandits attacked Anaba village in Igabi Local Government Area and killed seven people.

He gave their names as Ali Musa, Isa Sharehu, Tijjani Isa, Auwalu Shehu, Hashim Abdullahi, Hassan Saidu and Umar Rilwanu.

Many of the houses in the community were also burnt down by the bandits along with storehouses and barns, while they also rustled no fewer than 20 cows during the operation.

Similarly, the bandits also attacked Barinje village in Chikun Local Government Area, killing eight persons: Sunday Gwamna, Lawal Jizo, Salha Barau, Sabo Barau, Umaru Barau, Muhammadu Dan Azumi, Zailani Dogara and Jikan Gambo.

Some residents of the village were also abducted and cattle rustled during the attack, while an unspecified number of injured victims are receiving treatment in hospitals.

In another operation, armed bandits attacked the loosely connected communities of Kwarten Rigasa, Kwarten Waziri and Kwarten Shaku in Igabi Local Government Area.

The bandits reportedly emerged from the Buruku area and raided the villages in a cattle rustling operation and in the process killed one Danjuma Isa from neighbouring Ungwan Kanti village as he made his way on foot to Kwarten Rigasa.

Similarly, armed bandits invaded Sanhu Makera village in Birnin Yero of Igabi Local Government Area and killed one Yakubu Abdullahi, a farmer in the village, while another person was killed by unknown assailants in unusual circumstances at the Ministerial Pilot Housing Estate, Millennium City in Chikun Local Government Area.

According to Aruwan, the attacks on soft targets at Anaba and Barinje villages in Igabi and Chikun LGAs followed the killing of several armed bandits through targeted air operations.

He disclosed that air platforms had earlier conducted armed reconnaissance around Anaba village, during which the crew observed houses on fire and locals migrating to nearby settlements.

He further disclosed that many bandits on motorcycles were neutralised by troops at Kankomi village and neighbouring communities as well as Kuyanbana forest, while many of them escaped with bullet wounds.

The security agencies, however, appealed to the communities to report anyone found with suspicious bullet wounds to the Security Operations Room.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness over the unfortunate incidents and sent his condolences to the families of all those killed in the attacks, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

El-Rufai also wished the injured quick recovery.

